Big 5: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $28.4 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of $1.31 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $305 million in the period.

Big 5 shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.19, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGFV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGFV