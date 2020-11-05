Benefitfocus: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its third quarter.

The Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The human resources software provider posted revenue of $63.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Benefitfocus said it expects revenue in the range of $68.1 million to $78.1 million.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 59 cents per share to a loss of 44 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $260 million to $270 million.

Benefitfocus shares have fallen 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.90, a fall of 56% in the last 12 months.

