Belarus opposition figure detained when flight diverted LIUDAS DAPKUS, Associated Press May 23, 2021 Updated: May 23, 2021 8:51 p.m.
FILE - In this Sunday, March 26, 2017 file photo, Belarus police detain journalist Raman Pratasevich, center, in Minsk, Belarus.
FILE - In this Monday April 26, 2021 file photo, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, accompanied by officials, attends a requiem rally on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster in the town of Bragin, some 360 km (225 miles) south-east of Minsk, Belarus.
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks during her news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on the International Civil Aviation Organization to begin an investigation. "It is absolutely obvious that this is an operation by the special services to hijack an aircraft in order to detain activist and blogger Raman Pratasevich," she said in a statement. "Not a single person who flies over Belarus can be sure of his safety."
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks during her news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, May 23, 2021.
The Ryanair plane with registration number SP-RSM, carrying opposition figure Raman Pratasevich which was traveling from Athens to Vilnius and was diverted to Minsk after a bomb threat, lands at the International Airport outside Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Women one of them wearing an old Belarusian national flag hold posters reading "I'm/we're Raman Pratasevich" as they wait to see passengers of the Ryanair plane with registration number SP-RSM, carrying opposition figure Raman Pratasevich which was traveling from Athens to Vilnius and was diverted to Minsk after a bomb threat, at the International Airport outside Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, May 23, 2021.
A woman covered herself by an old Belarusian national flag holds a smart phone with a sticker in colors of an old Belarusian national flag as she waits to see passengers of the Ryanair plane with registration number SP-RSM, carrying opposition figure Raman Pratasevich which was traveling from Athens to Vilnius and was diverted to Minsk after a bomb threat, after its landing at the International Airport outside Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte speaks to journalists upon the arrival of the Ryanair plane carrying opposition leader Raman Pratasevich which was traveling from Athens to Vilnius and was diverted to Minsk after a bomb threat at the International Airport outside Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, May 23, 2021.
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A prominent opponent of Belarus' authoritarian president was arrested Sunday after the airliner in which he was traveling was diverted to the country after a bomb threat, in what the opposition and Western officials denounced as a hijacking operation by the government.
Raman Pratasevich, who faces charges that could bring 15 years in prison, was aboard the Ryanair flight from Athens, Greece, to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius when it changed course to head for Minsk.