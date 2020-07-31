Bel Fuse: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) _ Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $121.2 million in the period.

Bel Fuse shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 27% in the last 12 months.

