Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout multiple benefits JOHN FLESHER and TAMMY WEBBER, Associated Press Nov. 4, 2021 Updated: Nov. 4, 2021 3:31 a.m.
1 of14 Sheep graze at a solar farm at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. As panels spread across the landscape, the grounds around them can be used for native grasses and flowers that attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies. Some solar farms are being used to graze sheep. Heather Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Solar farms surround trees at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. As panels spread across the landscape, the grounds around them can be used for native grasses and flowers that attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies. Some solar farms are being used to graze sheep. Heather Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Cornell University researcher Niko Kochendoerfer stands among sheep grazing at a solar farm at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Kochendoerfer says initial data from her three-year study shows light grazing — about eight sheep per acre — produces abundant bees and wildflowers, while keeping plants from shading panels. Some rare bee species are turning up. Heather Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Crops grow under solar panels at Jack's Solar Garden on Sept. 14, 2021, in Longmont, Colo. As panels spread across the landscape, the grounds around them can be used for native grasses and flowers that attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies. Brittany Peterson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Sheep graze and rest at a solar farm at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. As panels spread across the landscape, the grounds around them can be used for native grasses and flowers that attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies. Some solar farms are being used to graze sheep. Heather Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Researcher Amy Marble weighs produce grown at Jack's Solar Garden on Sept. 14, 2021, in Longmont, Colo. As solar panels spread across the landscape, the grounds around them can be used for native grasses and flowers that attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies. Brittany Peterson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Crops grow under solar panels at Jack's Solar Garden Sept. 14, 2021, in Longmont, Colo. As panels spread across the landscape, the grounds around them can be used for native grasses and flowers that attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies. Brittany Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Cornell University researcher Niko Kochendoerfer pets a sheep grazing at a solar farm at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Kochendoerfer says initial data from her three-year study shows light grazing — about eight sheep per acre — produces abundant bees and wildflowers, while keeping plants from shading panels. Some rare bee species are turning up. Heather Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Pollinator habitat, left, grows next to solar panels at Jack's Solar Garden, Sept. 14, 2021, in Longmont, Colo. As solar panels spread across the landscape, the grounds around them can be used for native grasses and flowers that attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies. Brittany Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
MONTICELLO, Minnesota (AP) — Silflower was among native plants that blanketed the vast North American prairie until settlers developed farms and cities. Nowadays confined largely to roadsides and ditches, the long-stemmed cousin of the sunflower may be poised for a comeback, thanks to solar energy.
Researchers are growing silflower at nine solar installations in the Minneapolis area, testing its potential as an oilseed crop. The deep-rooted perennial also offers forage for livestock and desperately needed habitat for bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.
Written By
JOHN FLESHER and TAMMY WEBBER