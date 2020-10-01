Bed Bath & Beyond, Boeing rise; Marathon, Allstate fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $3.77 to $18.75
The home goods retailer reported a surprise fiscal second-quarter profit.
Genworth Financial Inc., down 19 cents to $3.16
China Oceanwide Holdings Group extended the deadline for its buyout of the financial services company.
Boeing Co., up $2.60 to $167.86
The head of the Federal Aviation Administration made positive comments about the airplane maker's 737 Max after a test flight.
Allstate Corp., down $1.88 to $92.26
The insurance company is cutting 3,800 jobs as part of a cost-cutting plan.
Marathon Petroleum Corp., down $1.63 to $27.71
The oil refiner is cutting 12.5% of its workforce as it grapples with weak demand because of the pandemic.
STMicroelectronics NV, up $2.52 to $33.21
The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging update on its third-quarter financial performance.
AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $4.25 to $13.65
Covis Pharma is buying the biotechnology company for about $498 million.
Mack-Cali Realty Corp., up 24 cents to $12.86
The office property owner suspended its dividend for both its third and fourth quarter.