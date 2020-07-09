Bassett: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BASSETT, Va. (AP) _ Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $20.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $2.04 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $63.8 million in the period.

Bassett shares have fallen 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 37% in the last 12 months.

