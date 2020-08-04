Barrett: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) _ Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $11.5 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.51 per share.

The human resources management company posted revenue of $201 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.37 billion.

Barrett expects full-year earnings to be $3.70 per share.

Barrett shares have declined 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $55.30, a decrease of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBSI