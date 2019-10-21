BankFinancial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) _ BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $3.9 million.

The Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $18.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.7 million.

BankFinancial shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.28, a decrease of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFIN