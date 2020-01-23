Banc of California: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ Banc of California Inc. (BANC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.3 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based bank said it had earnings of 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The banking service and lending company posted revenue of $88.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.6 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.8 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $260.3 million.

Banc of California shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BANC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BANC