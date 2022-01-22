Baltic nations to ship Washington-endorsed arms to Ukraine JARI TANNER, Associated Press Jan. 22, 2022 Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 9:21 a.m.
HELSINKI (AP) — The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will send U.S.-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine in a move that Washington says it is fully endorsing amid Kyiv’s escalating tensions with Russia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet posted on Saturday that Washington saluted the three NATO nations and former Soviet republics “for their longstanding support to Ukraine”.