BROADMARK RLTY: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ BROADMARK RLTY (BRMK) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $23.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 18 cents.

The company posted revenue of $29 million in the period.

BROADMARK RLTY shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.11, a fall of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRMK