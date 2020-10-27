BP: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $450 million in its third quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $44.2 billion in the period.

BP shares have declined 58% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 60% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BP