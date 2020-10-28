https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/Atlantic-Tele-Network-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15682743.php
Atlantic Tele-Network: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) _ Atlantic Tele-Network Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.
The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $111.7 million in the period.
Atlantic Tele-Network shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $43.45, a drop of 30% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATNI
