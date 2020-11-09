Atlantic Power: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Atlantic Power Corp. (AT) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $17.8 million.

The Dedham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $65.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.98. A year ago, they were trading at $2.41.

_____

