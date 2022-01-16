At many churches, pandemic hits collection plates, budgets HOLLY MEYER and HALELUYA HADERO, Associated Press Jan. 16, 2022 Updated: Jan. 16, 2022 5:34 p.m.
1 of5 This photo provided by the Rev. Lucy Robbins shows a "For Sale" sign in front of the Biltmore United Methodist Church in Asheville, N.C. in July 2021. Already financially strapped because of shrinking membership and a struggling preschool, the congregation was dealt a crushing blow by the coronavirus. Attendance plummeted, with many staying home or switching to other churches that stayed open the whole time. Gone, too, is the revenue the church formerly got from renting its space for events and meetings. (Rev. Lucy Robbins via AP) Lucy Robbins/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - The Rev. Alvin J. Gwynn Sr., of Friendship Baptist Church in Baltimore, sits in his church's sanctuary, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the predominantly Black church received a PPP loan of more than $55,000, but that barely made a dent in expenses. Gwynn has given up his pastor’s salary and for now is living off Social Security checks and his other job in construction. Steve Ruark/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 In this photo provided by the Rev. Lucy Robbins, she speaks during a service at the Biltmore United Methodist Church in Asheville, N.C., in October 2018. “Our maintenance costs are just exorbitant,” said the Rev. Lucy Robbins, senior pastor. “And we just don’t have the resources financially that we used to have to be able to do the kind of ministry work that we would like.” (Courtesy Rev. Lucy Robbins via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
Biltmore United Methodist Church of Asheville, North Carolina, is for sale.
Already financially strapped because of shrinking membership and a struggling preschool, the congregation was dealt a crushing blow by the coronavirus. Attendance plummeted, with many staying home or switching to other churches that stayed open the whole time. Gone, too, is the revenue the church formerly got from renting its space for events and meetings.
Written By
HOLLY MEYER and HALELUYA HADERO