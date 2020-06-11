AstroNova: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) _ AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $432,000.

The West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $30.9 million in the period.

AstroNova shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 68% in the last 12 months.

