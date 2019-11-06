https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/Assertio-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14815439.php
Assertio: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) _ Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (ASRT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $3.3 million.
The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 24 cents per share.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $55.1 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit 73 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $5.11.
