Stocks open modestly higher, continuing gains for US indexes The Associated Press Nov. 4, 2021 Updated: Nov. 4, 2021 9:51 a.m.
1 of8 A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Asian shares rose Thursday, boosted by the announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve on winding down the extraordinary aid for the economy it been providing since the early days of the pandemic. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A currency trader gestures at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Asian shares rose Thursday, boosted by the announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve on winding down the extraordinary aid for the economy it been providing since the early days of the pandemic. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Asian shares rose Thursday, boosted by the announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve on winding down the extraordinary aid for the economy it been providing since the early days of the pandemic. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Asian shares rose Thursday, boosted by the announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve on winding down the extraordinary aid for the economy it been providing since the early days of the pandemic. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 A currency trader gestures at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Asian shares rose Thursday, boosted by the announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve on winding down the extraordinary aid for the economy it been providing since the early days of the pandemic. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street Thursday, potentially setting the market up to set more record highs. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in the early going. The benchmark index is coming off five straight gains. Technology stocks were among the biggest winners, while banks and health care companies lagged behind. Video game makers Take-Two Interactive and Electronic Arts each rose about 4% after reporting surprisingly strong results. Moderna sank 16.6% after cutting its forecast for how many vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year. Merck climbed 1.5% after British authorities approved its antiviral pill.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Written By
The Associated Press