Global shares mixed on caution after modest US gains

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell but European benchmarks edged higher Thursday as caution set in over company earnings reports, recent choppy trading in technology stocks and prospects for more economic stimulus for a world battling a pandemic.
France’s CAC 40 rose 0.5% to 5,591.22 and Germany’s DAX added 0.5% to 14,004.17. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.6% to 6,548.01. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures inching up less than 0.1% to 30,638.5. S&P 500 futures were also up by nearly 0.1%, at 3,826.62.