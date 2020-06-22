Ark Restaurants: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share.

The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $34 million in the period.

Ark Restaurants shares have dropped 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.96, a decrease of 35% in the last 12 months.

