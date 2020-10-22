https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/Aqua-Metals-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15668159.php
Aqua Metals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
MCCARRAN, Nev. (AP) _ Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the McCarran, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.
The lead recycler posted revenue of $90,000 in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 98 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.81.
