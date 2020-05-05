Aptose Biosciences: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

Aptose Biosciences shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.07, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APTO