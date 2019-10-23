Anthem: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Anthem Inc. (ANTM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.18 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $4.55. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.87 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.84 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $26.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $26.44 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.41 billion.

Anthem shares have dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANTM