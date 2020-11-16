Anterix: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) _ Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Monday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 54 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $248,000 in the period.

Anterix shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATEX