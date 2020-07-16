Americas Petrogas: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Americas Petrogas Inc. (APEOF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 2 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 6 cents.

