American Outdoor Brands: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) _ American Outdoor Brands Co. (AOBC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.3 million.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $154.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in February, American Outdoor Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $190 million for the fiscal third quarter.

American Outdoor Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of 76 cents to 84 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $680 million to $700 million.

American Outdoor Brands shares have decreased 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.44, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOBC