American Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $177 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $1.97. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.05 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.7 billion.

American Financial expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.60 to $7.40 per share.

American Financial shares have declined 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $61.33, a drop of 37% in the last 12 months.

