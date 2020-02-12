American Equity: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (AEL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $220.2 million.

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $2.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The annuity and insurance underwriter posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $588.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $246.1 million, or $2.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.31 billion.

American Equity shares have fallen almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.66, a decrease of roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEL