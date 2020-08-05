Amerco: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Amerco (UHAL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $87.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of $4.47.

The parent company of the U-Haul vehicle rental service posted revenue of $987.2 million in the period.

Amerco shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UHAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UHAL