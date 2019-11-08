Ambac: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $66.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.63 per share.

The bond insurer posted revenue of $216.2 million in the period.

Ambac shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMBC