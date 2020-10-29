Amazon: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $6.33 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $12.37.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.30 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $96.15 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.92 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $112 billion to $121 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $92.81 billion.

Amazon shares have climbed 75% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $3,237.38, an increase of 84% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMZN