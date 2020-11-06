Alphatec: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The medical equipment and supplies holding company posted revenue of $41.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.8 million.

Alphatec shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.