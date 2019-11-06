Alliant Energy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $228.6 million.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $990.2 million in the period.

Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings to be $2.27 to $2.33 per share.

Alliant Energy shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $51.90, an increase of 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNT