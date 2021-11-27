Alabama man crafts $750 custom-made hats

5
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Reginald Corbitt has a big head. Literally. A size-eight cranium. If we’re talking small-medium-large increments, he’s a double extra-large. Growing up in Huntsville, it was a struggle for Corbitt to find many hats in his size.
Even so, hats became a signature look for him. To the extent that while attending Lee High School some referred to him as “Reggie, the one with the hats.” (There were two Reggies in their circle.) After Corbitt’s family moved to Oklahoma, it wasn’t uncommon for folks there to know him as “The Hat Dude.”