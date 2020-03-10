Akebia Therapeutics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $94.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The kidney disease treatment developer posted revenue of $69.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $279.7 million, or $2.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $335 million.

Akebia Therapeutics shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.

