Akebia Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Thursday reported a loss of $60 million in its third quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The kidney disease treatment developer posted revenue of $60 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.57. A year ago, they were trading at $3.83.

