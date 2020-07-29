Agnico: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $105.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $557.2 million in the period.

Agnico shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $73.29, a rise of 35% in the last 12 months.

