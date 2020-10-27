Agilysys: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $5.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors posted revenue of $34.4 million in the period.

Agilysys shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $25.39, an increase of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

