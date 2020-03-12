Agenus: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $34.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $111.6 million, or 80 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $150 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.72. A year ago, they were trading at $2.77.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGEN