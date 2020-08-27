Afya: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) _ Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $11.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nova Lima, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The medical education company posted revenue of $51.1 million in the period.

Afya shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.25, a fall of 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFYA