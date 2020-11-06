Aeterna Zentaris: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Summerville, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $128,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at 32 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.04.

