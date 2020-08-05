Advanced Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $29.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The maker of power-conversion products posted revenue of $339.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $314.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Advanced Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $325 million to $375 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Advanced Energy shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 46% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEIS