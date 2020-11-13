https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/Adomani-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15726125.php
Adomani: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
CORONA, Calif. (AP) _ Adomani Inc. (ADOM) on Friday reported a loss of $957,000 in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Corona, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.
The hybrid vehicle drivetrain maker posted revenue of $164,000 in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company's shares hit 22 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 12 cents.
