Adobe, Devon Energy fall; Moderna, Seagen rise

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Adobe Inc., down $4.29 to $360.79. The maker of Photoshop and Illustrator software trimmed its profit and revenue forecasts for the year. United States Steel Corp., up 31 cents to $19.89. The steel maker gave investors an encouraging update on its second-quarter earnings. Roku Inc., up $3.84 to $82.42. The video streaming company entered an e-commerce shopping deal with retail giant Walmart. Bausch Health Companies Inc., up 8 cents to $7.36. The Quebec-based maker of Bausch + Lomb contact lenses suspended plans for an IPO of its Solta Medical business. Seagen Inc., up $18.67 to $165.45. Merck is reportedly considering buying the biotechnology company. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., down $2.36 to $62.51. CEO Vince McMahon is stepping down from the professional wrestling promotor amid a probe into possible misconduct. Devon Energy Corp., down $5.25 to $58.02. Energy companies slipped along with falling oil prices. Moderna Inc., up $6.95 to $128.03. The vaccine maker gained ground after U.S. regulators authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers.