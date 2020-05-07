Adams Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $11.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.81 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $353.5 million in the period.

Adams Resources shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.98, a decline of 16% in the last 12 months.

