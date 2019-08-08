Adamas: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 98 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $12.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.6 million.

Adamas shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.12, a fall of 75% in the last 12 months.

