Acerus: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) _ Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ASPCF) on Monday reported a loss of $7 million in its third quarter.

The Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $493,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at 3 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 6 cents.

