AVEO: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $8.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The cancer drug company posted revenue of $784,000 in the period.

AVEO shares have dropped 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 47% in the last 12 months.

