AMN Healthcare: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $13 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $602.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $601.7 million.

AMN Healthcare shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $45.52, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

